Peter Bell On Re-Signing Adam Cerra: "I'm Really Positive"

Freo's Peter Bell has gone on the front foot to suggest that the club are very confident of retaining the services of young gun Adam Cerra.

He told Perth's The Rush Hour that conversations between the two parties are progressing well.

"It's a constant dialogue, we don't harass Adam," Bell said.

"We're in regular contact with Adam's management, he likes to take his time, that's his personality, he's a really considered young man.

"What we see is a really invested player in our program .. I'm really positive that Adam will continue with us."

Cerra's name has circulated trade rumours all year, with reports rival Victorian clubs are attempting to lure him to return to his home state.

