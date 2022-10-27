Peter Dutton Slams Labor’s First Budget Dubbing It “A Failure Filled With Broken Promises”

The Federal Opposition has taken a swipe at Treasurer Jim Chalmers' first budget, labelling it "a failure filled with broken promises".

Peter Dutton delivered his first budget reply as Opposition leader late Thursday arguing it was a missed opportunity to ease cost of living pressures.

Speaking in the parliament, Mr Dutton said the economic blueprint handed down on Tuesday failed to address economic challenges.

"Labor's budget makes life more difficult for millions of Australians.

"It didn't address out economic challenges or inspire confidence," he said. "Its’ a budget which breaks promises rather than keeps them. A budget that weakens Australia's financial position rather than strengthens it."

Mr Dutton said the Labor’s budget failed to mention that "everything is going up except your wages".

"Cost-of-living, power prices, taxes, interest rates, unemployment, and the deficit are going up, or will be going up," he said.

"Labor's budget was a missed opportunity to help you at a time when you need help." - Opposition Leader Peter Dutton

