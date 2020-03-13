Peter Dutton Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Peter Dutton has tested positive for coronavirus.

LATEST ON PETER DUTTON:

Dutton released a statement on Friday night, confirming he had tested positive for the virus after waking up with a temperature and sore throat this morning.

"This morning I woke up with a temperature and sore throat," the statement reads.

"I immediately contacted the Queensland Department of Health and was subsequently tested for COVID-19. I was advised by Queensland Health this afternoon that the test had returned positive.

"It is the policy of Queensland Health that anyone who tests positive is to be admitted into hospital and I have complied with their advice.

"I feel fine and will provide an update in due course."