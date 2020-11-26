Peter Green Tribute Concert With Steven Tyler, Neil Finn, Kirk Hammett And More Is Getting Released

Just days before corona virus hit the UK a lineup of rock greats got together at London's Palladium theatre to play the songs of Peter Green in celebration of the early years of Fleetwood Mac and it's getting a release.

The show lead by Mick Fleetwood saw Neil Finn, Noel Gallagher, Billy Gibbons, David Gilmour, Kirk Hammett, John Mayall, Christine McVie, Jeremy Spencer, Zak Starkey, Pete Townshend, Steven Tyler and Bill Wyman take the stage paying tribute to the legendary musician who passed away July this year, making this concert so much more special.

The concert will be released to cinemas, on vinyl and digital in 2021 with pre-orders available now.

The first release is Billy Gibbons and Kirk Hammett's take of ‘The Green Manalishi (With The Two Pronged Crown).



Watch the trailer here:





