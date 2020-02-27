Peter Moore Reveals Damien Hardwick Approached Him To Write A Letter To His Son About Representing The Big V

Dual Brownlow Medalist Peter Moore joined The Hot Breakfast this morning ahead of tonight's Bushfire charity game between Victoria & The All-Stars.

The 249 game champion's son, Darcy, will be playing in tonight's game for Victoria.

He revealed to Triple M that Victorian coach Damien Hardwick approached him to write a letter to his son about the love of pulling on the Big V jumper.

Moore went on to re-lives some of his favourite memories from his State career & told the boys that he will be up at 4am to watch the game in America!

You can catch all of the action of tonight's game on Triple M live from 7pm (AEDT).

Triple M Bushfire Game Call Team: Wayne Carey, Leigh Montagna, Dale Thomas, Barry Denner, Ash Chua.