Peter Sterling "Can't Understand" How The NRL Is Going Ahead With Crowds This Weekend

Triple M's Peter Sterling can't comprehend how the NRL is going ahead with crowds this weekend.

On Friday afternoon, Todd Greenberg announced all NRL games would be played behind closed doors from next weekend for an indefinite period due to the Conoravirus outbreak.

However, speaking on the Triple M Saturday Scrum, Sterlo is bewildered games are going ahead this weekend with fans in attendance.

