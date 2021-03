The Parramatta Eels opened their 2021 NRL season winning a thrilling game against the Brisbane Broncos on Friday night.

The Eels came from 16-0 down at halftime to score 24 unanswered points in the second stanza to take the two points.

Eels legend Peter Sterling reviewed the team's performance on Triple M's Saturday Scrum.

