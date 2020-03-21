Peter Sterling Shares His Opinion On The Continuation Of The NRL

Peter Sterling shares his support for the continuation of the NRL competition as long as it can remain a viable option.

Sterling remains an advocate for the continuation of the NRL in light of the recent speculation that the season may be done and dusted after getting through only 2 rounds of footy.

Listen in to the clip below to hear his thoughts:

Sterling goes on further to state his support for the New Zealand Warriors in the lead up to today's 3 o'clock game, however, acknowledging that their is obvious self-interest involved.

Sterling also remarks that it is going to be an "intriguing contest" in relation to each of the player's mindset they will have going into this bizarre match up scenario.

Check out Peter Sterling's full discussion of the topic below: