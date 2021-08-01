Peter V'landys Details How He Convinced The Queensland Government To Allow The NRL To Play On

ARLC Chairman Peter V'landys has shared details on how he convinced the Queensland Government to allow the NRL to play on during the South East Queensland lockdown.

The NRL were caught off guard when the Queensland Government announced no professional or amateur sport would be allowed to go ahead during the three-day snap lockdown.

The competition was shutdown on Saturday, yet after a long day of negotiations V'landys and the ARL Commission managed to convince the Government to allow the NRL to play on.

V’landys also revealed the Victorian Government want the NRL Grand Final at the MCG and shared the reasons why he doesn’t want NRL players going to the Rugby League World Cup.