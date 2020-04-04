Peter V'Landys Has Finally Revealed Exactly What It Will Take For The NRL To Restart Again

ARLC Chairman Peter V'Landys has finally revealed exactly what it will take for the NRL to return, including a definitive start date.

"It's actually safer to play rugby league now than what it was when we were playing," V'Landys told Triple M's Saturday Sin-Bin

"I don't want to get too excited because we need these figures to stay on a downward spiral and if they remain at four or five percent for the next two weeks there's no reason whatsoever we can't restart the game."

