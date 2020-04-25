Peter V'Landys Makes A Big Admission On Who Will Decide The Length Of 2020 Season

ARLC Chairman Peter V'Landys has made a big admission on who will have the final say on the length of the 2020 NRL season.

On Friday the NRL's broadcast partners, Nine & Foxtel, officially rubber stamped the May 28 start date but were at loggerheads over the length of the season.

However, V'Landys revealed to Triple M who will ultimately have the final say.

V'Landys also revealed when the next NRL CEO is set to be appointed and when Origin is expected to be played; hear the full chat below.