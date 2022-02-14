Peter V’landys Strongly Refutes Claim Coaches Aren’t Consulted Enough By The NRL

ALRC Chairman Peter V'landys has strongly refuted claims from NRL coaches that they aren't consulted enough.

A News Corp survey revealed 71% of NRL coaches believe they aren't consulted enough by the NRL on decisions regarding the competition.

However V'landys denied the claim when he joined The Rush Hour with Gus, Jude & Dell on Monday.

LISTEN HERE:

V'landys also discussed Racing NSW's new 'Big Dance' on Melbourne Cup day, NRL All-Stars moving to New Zealand & violence at junior footy games; hear the full chat below.