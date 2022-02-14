Peter V’landys Strongly Refutes Claim Coaches Aren’t Consulted Enough By The NRL

ALRC Chairman Peter V'landys has strongly refuted claims from NRL coaches that they aren't consulted enough. 

News Corp survey revealed 71% of NRL coaches believe they aren't consulted enough by the NRL on decisions regarding the competition. 

However V'landys denied the claim when he joined The Rush Hour with Gus, Jude & Dell on Monday.

V'landys also discussed Racing NSW's new 'Big Dance' on Melbourne Cup day, NRL All-Stars moving to New Zealand & violence at junior footy games; hear the full chat below. 

 

