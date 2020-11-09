Peter Wright Trade To Essendon Is Imminent

Out of favour Gold Coast forward Peter Wright looks to be heading to Windy Hill next season, with a deal between the Suns & Bombers imminent according to Triple M's Hot Breakfast footy reporter Tom Browne. 

Browne explained that Essendon won't have to give away much to secure Wright and he expects the deal to be processed shortly.

Browne reported that Gold Coast are likely to pay a portion of Wright's salary next season and the Bombers will only have to give up a fourth round pick. 

The former No.8 draft pick did not feature at senior level for the Suns in 2020.

