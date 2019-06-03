Pets And Their Owners Will Be Dashing Down To Townsville Pet Expo

Dog tails will be waggin’ around this Sunday at the annual Pet Expo at Jezzine Barracks.

It’s an excuse to take your good pet out and about and an oppawtunity to learn new pet info!

You and your paw pal can check out over 60 exhibitors with info about behaviours, grooming, vets, and pet services.

If your pet is already registered but yet to be microchipped (very important!) you can do that for FREE on the day after they check out the farm animals and reptiles.

It’s FREE to attend, and you could be going home with treats for you and your pet!

It’ll be a pawsome day, so save the date and go to Council’s What’s On website for more details.