Pfizer Bids $100 Million For Smartphone App That Detects Covid Virus

Pfizer has offered $100 million for a Brisbane-based company which claims their recently developed app can diagnose Covid through the sound of a cough.

Pfizer have announced their intention to acquire 100 percent of the shares for ResApp at $0.115 per share.

The move to absorb the company comes only weeks after the business announced the development of an app which can detect Covid through a cough.

The business claims the app has a 92 percent detection rate.

Users of the app are required to cough into the microphone of their smartphone, which then analyses the sound of their cough for particular markers consistent with Covid.

ResApp said the app would serve as a “screening test” which would then prompt users who received a positive result, to complete a rapid antigen or PCR test.

ResApp CEO and Managing Director Tony Keating said the app will aim to reduce the amount of waste caused by rapid antigen testing.

"These algorithms offer a unique opportunity to provide a rule out screening test for COVID-19 at scale across the world, reducing the distribution challenge, the cost and the environmental impact of rapid antigen and PCR testing,” he said.

The app was put through clinical trials where 741 patients, including 446 Covid positive patients, used the app, which detected 92 percent of the Covid positive group.

The app is yet to be given approval by the Therapeutic Goods Administration, but talks are believed to be underway.

