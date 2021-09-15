Pfizer Now Available to Queenslanders Over 60

Queenslanders over the age of 60 will now have access to the Pfizer vaccine.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk made the announcement on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

The Premier stated the decision was made after an increase in Pfizer doses and senior citizens expressing their desire for options when it came to getting vaccinates.

“Many seniors have been speaking to me about needing a choice of vaccine, well from this weekend you can access the Pfizer vaccine. This is excellent news which I know you’ll be very happy about.”

From this weekend, anyone over the age of 60 can receive a Pfizer vaccination at any of the vaccination hubs in the state.

Keep up to date with the latest Brisbane news

The Premier declared a super Pfizer weekend with every community vaccine hub to be open for walk-ins.

With the Delta variant prominent in NSW and Victoria, The Premier confirmed the best way to keep the state safe was to get vaccinated.

“There is only one way we win the war and that is to get as many Queenslanders as possible vaccinated.”

It comes as the state records no new Covid cases.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.