Phelps' Record Beaten By Hungarian Teen

19 year old Kristof Milak has annihilated Michael Phelps' world record in his best event, the 200m Butterfly, at the world championships in Gwangju.

Milak hit the wall in a time of 1:50.73, smashing Phelps' previous time by .78 seconds which he set back in 2001.

Throughout his carer, Phelps claimed gold eight times for the event.

Daiya Seto of Japan took out the silver finishing 3.13 seconds behind, and South Africa's Chad Le Clos took bronze.

Milak is the first man to beat the Phelps since Serbia's Milorad Cavic did in the 100m butterfly at the World Championships a decade ago, definitely making him one to watch in the lead up to Tokyo 2020.

Watch the race below