Phil Collins Ex-Wife Is Reportedly Armed And Refusing To Leave His Miami Beach Home

When sending the President of the United States a Cease-And-Desist Letter is only the second most notable thing in your life at the moment, you know you're having a rough week.

Enter Phil Collins.

As reported by People in the US, the former Genesis man and multi-instrumental singer-songwriter, is currently unable to access his home in Miami Beach, Florida, as his ex-wife Orianne Cevey is refusing to leave the property, despite being issued a 'move out order' by Collins after she married another man in August.

Phil Collins would like to spend Christmas in the property with his sons, but fears Cevey will not leave. His legal notice makes the claim that she has “taken possession of the Property by a show of force,” and has allegedly hired “armed guards to patrol the Property with openly displayed firearms.”

The couple divorced all the way back in 2006, with Collins paying Cevey a US$47million settlement. However, the couple re-connected and moved back in together in 2016, saying they "enjoyed living together".

Now, it seems that enjoyment is over. Especially given the presence of armed guards preventing Collins getting into his own home - albeit that Cevey is adamant that he is welcome to see his children any time, and her lawyers saying they just want a fair settlement reached without "his Trumpian disinformation campaign, his hidden cameras and private investigators..." adding "perhaps Mr. Collins should clean up his own act."

All very normal.

Talking of Trump, Phil Collins has also sent a legal letter to the Commander-In-Chief and most powerful man on the planet, saying he wants POTUS to stop playing "In The Air Tonight" at his rallies.

2020, eh?

