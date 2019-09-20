Phil Davis Explains How GWS Intend To Combat Collingwood's Rowdy Fans

GWS captain Phil Davis has explained how the Giants intend to combat the rowdy Collingwood fans in the preliminary final tomorrow.

LISTEN HERE:

“It’s a pretty big factor in terms of the real basic things about being able to talk to each other, that sort of gets thrown out the window pretty quick,” Davis said on the Hot Breakfast.

“So you got those little things there that you have to just manoeuvre, and make sure you can still communicate effectively, but then obviously there’s that emotional side.

“For me I think it’s really enjoyable… we get booed by 90,000 people, it’s a pretty special thing I must say.”

The Giants take on the Pies in the prelim tomorrow at the MCG.

Davis also discussed life without Toby Greene, footy in western Sydney and more.

LISTEN TO THE FULL CHAT HERE:

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!