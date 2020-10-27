Phil Gould Responds To Social Media Backlash Following Grand Final Commentary

Phil Gould has called out social media hypocrisy after receiving criticism for his commentary during the Grand Final match between Melbourne Storm and the Penrith Panthers.

Gould attracted backlash for supposedly favouring and defending the Panthers during the game, rather than praising the Storm for their display of dominance.

Gould coached the panthers to their first premiership in 1991 and was the club's head of football for a number of years until 2019.

On Monday morning, during an interview with radio station 2GB, Gould stated that viewers should "go back and listen again" to the commentary, adding:

"They only hear what they want to hear. There is a difference between bias and honesty, I’m always honest."

He made what could be seen as another swipe at the social media uproar when he later retweeted a post by user Richard Callander, who stated, “Interesting thought of Twitter. I’ve seen several on here advocating Mental Health & calling for support (agree wholeheartedly). Then many of their tweets are just sh*t potting someone because they disagree with their opinion."

Gould sent out another tweet later adding:

"Congratulations to Storm. 2020 Premiers. However, GF could easily have gone to Panther. Half-time score did not reflect 1st half action. Panther 20-4 second half, showed possibilities. Panther ran out of time. Cameron Smith said 'If it goes another 2 mins, I just don’t know'."

