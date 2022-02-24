Phil Mickelson Takes A Break From Pro Golfing

Pro Golfer Phil Mickelson's career is at risk of plummeting, after comments he made about the upcoming Super Golf League.

The league -which was initially supported by Saudi Arabia head honchos- had planning to lure Mickelson across from the PGA tour with a grand opening.

However, the six-time major winner dug himself a hole when he described the Saudis as "scary motherf***ers", in an interview he claims was not suppose to reach the public domain.

As described on The Scorecard with Liam Flanagan, the hall-of-famer has opted to take a break from the sport following the comments being aired.

Flanagan said 'Lefty' is "still at the age of 61 considered to be one of the game's biggest drawcards", a reason behind the billion-dollar innovative league chasing him as the face of the franchise.

The length apology over "reckless" comments has caused Mickelson to back down from the limelight, he has since described the Saudi organisers as "visionaries" who "passionately love golf and share my drive to make the game better".

