Phillip Island To Host Disabled Surfing Event

Phillip Island is set to play host to an upcoming disabled surfing event for the first time with organisers reaching out for assistance.

The event is set to be held on March 6th but requires a number of volunteers to make sure the event runs smoothly.

The Disabled Surfers Association was initially developed for former surfers with injuries but has since opened up to include surfers with disabilities.

The DSA host a number of surfing events throughout both Australia and New Zealand and is run by volunteers.

Around 20 volunteers head out into the water alongside a number of surfers who they assist in mounting a surfboard or all-terrain wheelchair.

The event has previously seen an 87-year-old man with non-verbal cerebral palsy and a woman on a ventilator catch their first wave.

Volunteer Sandra Ann told the Herald Sun the event relies heavily on volunteers and will welcome anyone who is willing to lend a hand.

“Anyone can help out, you don’t need a qualification,” she said.

“The catch 22 though is, by helping the surfers smile you end up smiling.”

Anyone interested in helping out is urged to visit the Disabled Surfing Association of Australia website.

