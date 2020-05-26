Phoebe Jay Takes on The Voice!

She's the 18-year-old country music sensation from Bundy and now she's singing her heart out tonight on national TV!

Phoebe Jay will grace our lounge rooms tonight as we tune into the Tuesday night episode of Channel Nine's The Voice Australia.

Representing the Rum City, we can't wait to see Phoebe perform to the backs of coaches Delta Goodrem, Guy Sebastian, Boy George and Kelly Rowland. Will she turn a chair? Only one way to find out!

Make sure you tune in to cheer on Phoebe TONIGHT on The Voice, 7:30pm AEST on Channel Nine.

Catch up on Phoebe Jay's performance on Concert on the Couch with JB & Jules: