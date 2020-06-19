Photographer Captures Humpback Whale's Massive "Free Willy" Off The Coast Of Sydney

It's not everyday you see a humpback whale...or their huge manhood.

In a moment only one could dream of, a glorious humpback whale has been captured putting on an X-rated show off the coast of Sydney, showing off his 10-foot penis.

54-year-old holidaymaker, John Goodridge, is behind the spectacular photo while on a Go Whale Watching cruise over the weekend out of Sydney Harbour.

Here's the money shot:

Image: JP Goodridge | Go Whale Watching Image: JP Goodridge | Go Whale Watching

Aaand closer up:



Look at the size of that thing! Image: JP Goodridge | Go Whale Watching

John was elated with his photo, saying “I’ve photographed thousands of whales and have never captured anything like this before, so it was certainly exciting". On ya, John.

Want more funny stuff? Check out the latest from Triple M Pub Talk here:

Subscribe to the Podcast on the Triple M app! Download it on iTunes or Google Play.