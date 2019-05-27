PHOTOS: Wild Weather Lashes The Hunter

SES crews have had a busy night cleaning up from yesterday's wild weather.

Volunteers were called out to more than 60 jobs across the Hunter, as wind gusts reached almost 100km/h along the coast.

"Their main type of job is trees and branches down obviously due to the very strong wind. We've also had a number of reports of roofs being damaged," SES spokesperson Ashleigh Pearson said.

One home in Merewether lost its entire roof in the wild winds.

Photos: Newcastle SES

Power was cut to more than 800 homes around Metford.

The wind also made conditions tricky for firefighters tackling a large blaze near the bombing range at Salt Ash.

It's still being controlled this morning having burnt through over 230ha.

No homes are under threat.