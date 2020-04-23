Pierce Brosnan Had To Do The Heimlich Manoeuvre On Halle Berry While Filming Die Another Day

It's not every day you save your co-stars life, and in this case, Pierce Brosnan really stepped in for Halle Berry while filming Die Another Day - the 20th movie in the James Bond franchise.

You see, they were doing a scene where Halle's character, Jinx Johnson, was seducing James Bond...and she started choking!

Chatting to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, she revealed the actor saved her life, saying, "I was supposed to be all sexy trying to seduce him with a fig. I end up choking on it and he had to get up and do the Heimlich."

You can watch the full interview here:

If that's what a fig can do, we're ready to never eat them again!

