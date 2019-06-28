Pilbeam Drive Re-Opens Today

Pilbeam Drive is once again open to the public from this afternoon, giving you the opportunity to head up to Mount Archer to catch the sunset, have a picnic or enjoy a bushwalk!

Pilbeam Drive has undergone significant works to repair damage caused by Tropical Cyclone Debbie in 2017.

The $3.88 million remediation works have been completed with funding from both Council and the joint Commonwealth-State Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements (NDRRA).

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga thanked the residents of Mount Archer for their incredible patience while the works have been undertaken.

“I know the millions in state government investment in Fraser Park, the new amphitheatre, Nurim Circuit Walk and the First Turkey Mountain Bike Reserve has been warmly received by many of the residents,” Mrs Lauga said.

“In partnership with Rockhampton Regional Council, the Queensland Government is working with the community to turn Mount Archer into a real tourism drawcard.”

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said that residents will be excited to hear that the road to one of our region’s most iconic locations is once again open.

“I know that many people have sorely missed being able to take a sunset stroll along the award-winning boardwalk or enjoy Mount Archer’s unique bushland, and I want to thank everyone for their patience while these works have been ongoing,” said Mayor Strelow.

“Now that Pilbeam Drive is re-opened, I expect a lot of people will be very excited to head up to Mount Archer to admire that astonishing view, and to check out some of the exciting projects that have been recently completed, including the stunning new amphitheatre and nature play park.”

Chair of Council’s Infrastructure Committee Councillor Tony Williams said these works were necessary following TC Debbie, and that residents and visitors to Mount Archer will be happy the works are almost complete.

“An assessment of damage following TC Debbie found a number of a number of slips, scoured table drains, blocked culverts, pavement damage, and debris build up,” said Cr Williams.

“This project has included rock nailing, rock netting, pothole repairs, reshaping table drains, and the installation and resurfacing of culverts, among other works to remediate the road and stabilise the slope.

“These works were needed to ensure that the road is safe for residents and visitors to Mount Archer, and I am very glad to see them completed.”