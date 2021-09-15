Pine Chef cookin' up for Pinefest
Yummy treats for everyone
The Yeppoon Lions Tropical Pinefest is fast approaching, to support this event and local Pineapple growers, Rockhampton & Yeppoon businesses are creating Pineapple themed treats for you to try!
See below a full list of businesses involved and their menu items available for you to taste:
Luscious and Local Pineapple Fritters with Pineapple & Honey Ice-cream
Chargrilled Pineapple & Morrocan Spiced Chicken Salad with Seared Prawns & Pineapple Hollandaise
Sweet & Sour Prawn Pie
Non-Alcoholic Pineapple Mojito
La Pina Oysters: Fresh Australian Oysters topped with Pineapple, Ginger & Lime Granita
Krackers Pineapple Rice Boat
Summer Salmon with Pineapple/Mint Salad
Waterfront Seafood Bar & Grill
Tropical Breeze Cocktail & Pineapple/Lychee Mojito
Whole Baked Barramundi with Pineapple Asian Infused Salsa
Hawaiian Parma
Thai Noodle Salad with Grilled Pineapple
Pineapple Salsa Grilled Chicken with Pineapple & Cucumber Salad
Pineapple Cake with Tropical Cream
Chicken Schnitzel Burger with Pineapple, and Pineapple Daiquiri
If you are massive fan of Pineapple as Pinky is then you will love all these, go out and try them!