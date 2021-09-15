Pine Chef cookin' up for Pinefest

The Yeppoon Lions Tropical Pinefest is fast approaching, to support this event and local Pineapple growers, Rockhampton & Yeppoon businesses are creating Pineapple themed treats for you to try!

See below a full list of businesses involved and their menu items available for you to taste:

Keppel Sands Ko-op

Luscious and Local Pineapple Fritters with Pineapple & Honey Ice-cream

Flour

Chargrilled Pineapple & Morrocan Spiced Chicken Salad with Seared Prawns & Pineapple Hollandaise

Sweet & Sour Prawn Pie

Non-Alcoholic Pineapple Mojito

Keppel Bay Sailing Club

La Pina Oysters: Fresh Australian Oysters topped with Pineapple, Ginger & Lime Granita

Krackers Bar & Grill

Krackers Pineapple Rice Boat

Cocobrew

Summer Salmon with Pineapple/Mint Salad

Waterfront Seafood Bar & Grill

Tropical Breeze Cocktail & Pineapple/Lychee Mojito

Whole Baked Barramundi with Pineapple Asian Infused Salsa

The Strand

Hawaiian Parma

The Frenchville Sports Club

Thai Noodle Salad with Grilled Pineapple

Ocean Brew Eatery

Pineapple Salsa Grilled Chicken with Pineapple & Cucumber Salad

Pineapple Cake with Tropical Cream

Great Keppel Island Hideaway

Chicken Schnitzel Burger with Pineapple, and Pineapple Daiquiri

If you are massive fan of Pineapple as Pinky is then you will love all these, go out and try them!