Pine Chef cookin' up for Pinefest

The Yeppoon Lions Tropical Pinefest is fast approaching, to support this event and local Pineapple growers, Rockhampton & Yeppoon businesses are creating Pineapple themed treats for you to try!

See below a full list of businesses involved and their menu items available for you to taste:

Frenchville Sports Club

Coconut Pineapple Fritters with deep-fried pineapple rings and honeycomb ice-cream

Crackerjack Cafe

Hawaiian Burger - Home made beef pattie with pineapple

Hawaiian Cheesecake Bars, topped with pineapple & ground coconut

The Criterion Hotel

Pulled Pork Tacos with pickled onion, Pibil sauce & Pineapple Salsa

Smoooth Juice

Crunchy pineapple wedges with pineapple, chilli & tomato relish

Baked Caramelised Pineapple Dream smoothie made from fresh, cold -pressed pineapple juice

Keppel Bay Sailing Club

Barkers Creek King Pork cutlet accompanied by fresh house made pineapple salsa

GKI Hideaway

Pineapple Pie with Coconut Cream

Classic Pina Colada

If you are a massive fan of Pineapple as Pinky is, then you will love all these, go out and try them!