Pine Chef cookin' up for Pinefest
Yummy pineapple treats for everyone
The Yeppoon Lions Tropical Pinefest is fast approaching, to support this event and local Pineapple growers, Rockhampton & Yeppoon businesses are creating Pineapple themed treats for you to try!
See below a full list of businesses involved and their menu items available for you to taste:
Coconut Pineapple Fritters with deep-fried pineapple rings and honeycomb ice-cream
Hawaiian Burger - Home made beef pattie with pineapple
Hawaiian Cheesecake Bars, topped with pineapple & ground coconut
Pulled Pork Tacos with pickled onion, Pibil sauce & Pineapple Salsa
Crunchy pineapple wedges with pineapple, chilli & tomato relish
Baked Caramelised Pineapple Dream smoothie made from fresh, cold -pressed pineapple juice
Barkers Creek King Pork cutlet accompanied by fresh house made pineapple salsa
Pineapple Pie with Coconut Cream
Classic Pina Colada
If you are a massive fan of Pineapple as Pinky is, then you will love all these, go out and try them!