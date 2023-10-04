Pink at Atmos: Friday 20th October
Raising funds for Cancer Council
Join the Cancer Council on Friday the 20th October to raise funds for Cancer Council NSW Newcastle & Hunter.
The event will be hosted by our powerhouse, Tanya Wilks, and will feature inspirational guest speakers, live music from Komiti Duo and plenty of feel-good moments.
Tickets are $120 + booking fee and include:
– Greek banquet and sparkling on arrival
– Raffle with great prizes up for grabs
– Live music
Gather up your friends and join the Cancer Council for an incredible afternoon at Atmos Shoal Bay supporting a great cause with all proceeds donated to Cancer Council NSW Newcastle & Hunter.
When:
Friday 20th October, 11:30am-3pm
Where:
Atmos Shoal Bay | 35-45 Shoal Bay Road, Shoal Bay NSW 2315
Note: This is an 18+ event.