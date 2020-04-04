Pink Reveals Positive Coronavirus Test, Donates $1million To Fighting The Virus

Pink has revealed that she and her son Jameson tested positive for the Coronavirus two weeks ago.

The singer tweeted an emotional post sharing their experience, which she says they have now recovered from. Pink described the threat of COVID-19 as "serious and real".

Pink also donated $1million equally across two worthy causes fighting the spread and danger of the Coronavirus: The Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia where her mother worked for 18 years, and the City of Los Angeles Mayor's Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

She also raised questions about the US government's reaction to the pandemic, saying more should be being done and quicker to help the most vulnerable:

"People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities."

