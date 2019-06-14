Pink Up Our Region For The McGrath Foundation This August!

'Pink up your Region' is happening all the way from Busselton to Augusta and everywhere in between from August 5th – 11th. This will see the entire region 'pinking up' to raise money for the McGrath Foundation.

The week-long event, driven by passionate volunteers & businesses in the community, creates a visual show of support for local families experiencing breast cancer.

From pink costumes, to pink ice-cream, pink lights, and pink wine – visitors won’t be able to miss the visual show of support collectively coming together.

Event Highlights

The Beer Farm will hold the inaugural Pink Up Your Region Ball and other major venues have confirmed their involvement including Studio Gallery (A Brush with Pink), Settlers Margaret River (hosting pink themed music), and Temper Temper and the Margaret River Chocolate Company (with limited pink chocolates).

Where will your donations go?

Donating and supporting the event in-region from August 5th – 11th will mean you will be directly supporting the McGrath Foundation. Pink up your Region donations will be put towards placing specialist McGrath Breast Care nurses wherever they are needed around Australia.

The McGrath Foundation funds 132 McGrath Breast Care nurses in communities right across Australia, who have supported more than 70,000 families since 2005.

Some stats about Breast Cancer

Breast Cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in females in Australia

It is estimated that 18,087 women and 148 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year

In Australia – one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer by the age of 85

To get involved, you can contact the following for more information:

Debbie Noonan (Margaret River) 9757 2349 or 0402133164

Email: thebiggestbreak@outlook.com or info@margaretriverguesthouse.com.au

Karen Crutchlow (Busselton) 0409 328 768

Email: wellnessunwrapped@outlook.com.au