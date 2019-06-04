Places To Watch The State Of Origin, Game One Tonight

Ambassador Hotel from 6pm

The Ambassador Hotel will screen the game on two huge projectors.

Starting at 6pm, punters will be able to order wood-fired pizzas. Guests can also try their luck at winning tickets to Origin Round 3 by purchasing any XXXX product.

Paddock and Brew Company from 5pm

The game will be live throughout the venue, with food and drink offerings including special 'siren to siren' drink specials.

Moss on Wood

Moss on Wood is running its $15 Parmy and schooner of XXXX as well as specials all night.

Each Parmy and XXXX purchaser receives an entry to win two tickets to the Cowboys v Broncos on August 8, including accommodation.

Harrup Park from 7.30pm

The game will be screened on the 6x3 big screen with drink and food specials to get fans through the moments.

The club is also offering supporter packs that can be won on the night.

Mount Pleasant Tavern from 7pm

The Origin will be loud and live on all screens, with a toss the footy half-time competition, a jersey pack up for grabs and food and drink specials.

Seabreeze Hotel from 7pm

Those joining the Seabreeze for their Origin celebrations can enjoy the game live and loud across big screens in the Sports Bar and Boathouse. "Toss the Boss” will be returning for 2019 as well as prizes for Best Supporters Gear.

Souths Suburban Bowls Club from 6pm

The action will be live on the screens with drink specials, footy doubles, bar promotions and a best dressed competition donating a $50 voucher.

The Burb will have two for one meals in the bistro for the Wednesday night Origin games. Bookings are essential. Phone 49573233.

Souths Leagues Club Mackay from 6pm

Families are welcome and the kids room will have a State of Origin colouring in competition, challenge games of State v State and lots more.

For the adults, the bar will have drink specials and a competition to win an Origin esky filled with the winner's favourite products.

There will be free bar snacks at half-time and a best dressed competition, with the winner taking home a $50 bar tab at the Origin game.

For those with a strong arm, there will be a footy toss competition, with prizes to be won on the night.

Llewellyn Hall, Armstrong Beach from 6pm

The Armstrong Beach Area Progress Association is screening the game for dedicated residents and everyone's welcome. Hot food and cold drinks will be available for purchase. No BYO or glass.

Nebo Hotel from 7pm

Nebo Hotel will be screening the first State of Origin of the year on their new big screen. They will be holding meat raffles and there will be scratch and win Origin prizes to be won,

Seaforth Bowls Club at 7pm

Game 1 will be showing on the big screen, and there will be a State of Origin special with a T-bone steak, salad and chips from $15.

Carlon's Hotel from 6pm

A lingerie lady will help you through all the highs and lows of the games, and there will be $10 meal specials.

Austral Hotel from 6pm

There will be games and competitions including Tug of War, ball handling comps and pizza at half-time. First try scorer and meat tray raffles, and free pizza half-time project pink fund-raising.

The match will be shown on big screens throughout the venue.

Langford's from 7pm

Langford's is doing things a little bit differently this year with UK band ZStar Trilogy playing at the pub at Origin 1 kick off.

The game will be screening throughout the pub, and the staff will be supporting the Blues.

There will be happy hour drink specials, and prizes to be won on the night.

Magpies from 5pm

Book a table for dinner with your family and friends from 5.30pm in the Centro Dining Room prior to kick off. Complimentary pizzas will be distributed during the game, which will be televised on multiple TVs throughout the club.

Shamrock Hotel from 7pm

Guests can enter in sweeps while they share a platter. There will also be NRL Tipster awards during the live game.

The Grove from 6pm

Watch the action for your chance to win some of the Grove great prizes. There will be half time snacks and a courtesy bus to get you home from 6pm.

The Metropolitan Hotel from 7pm

Get your steak of Origin at the Metropolitan Hotel with their State of Origin rump special for $13.

The game will be shown on the big screen, and there will be hot dogs and pies with peas at half time.

The Kooyong from 7pm

With free pizzas at half time, a prize for the best dressed supporter and a jersey competition the Kooyong has something for everybody.

Taylor's Hotel from 7pm

Taylor's Hotel will be screening State of Origin Game 1 on all screens in the venue.

Blacks Beach Tavern from 6pm

A family friendly venue, it will be hosting a Pass the Footy comp and there will plenty of prizes to be won. The bistro will be open for meals and there will be half-time snacks

North Mackay Bowls Club from 7pm

The pub will raffle off four State of Origin Esky prizes and special SoO cocktails available on the evening.

General Gordon Hotel from 6.30pm

The game will be screened in the pub and there will be raffles and nibbles.

Mackay Northern Beaches Bowls Club from 6.30pm

The game will be playing on the big screen and visitors can enjoy $1 pots until the first try is scored.