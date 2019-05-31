Plan To Conserve Finch Has Adani A Step Closer To Reality

Adani’s black-throated finch management plan has been given the stamp of approval this morning.

The deadline was due out today, on the back of the timelines agreed to by the company and the coordinator General last week.

Adani is just one step away from starting construction on one of the country's largest coal mines, after the Queensland Government approved a crucial environmental plan to protect an endangered bird.

Adani boss Lucas Dow says its action stations as they await the final approval.

The black-throated finch plan was one of two outstanding environmental approvals to be judged by the Government — the second, related to groundwater management, is due within a fortnight's time.

It comes as North Queenslanders hold out hope for a jobs boost if the project goes ahead.

Mackay Conservation Group says the state Government has signed a death warrant for the finch.

Meanwhile Adani HQ in Townsville has carried out 50-grand in security upgrades because of protesters.