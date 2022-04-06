Plan To Introduce Game-Changing Technology In AFL Footballs

Eddie McGuire is on a quest to introduce technological upgrades to help AFL umpires make faster decisions.

The former Collingwood President is teaming up with UK tech company Sportable, allowing microchips to be used in Sherrin footballs.

Despite the upgrades relating to goal-line cameras and goal-post sensors, there remains a contentious aspect to the review system used for the code's scoring.

The company Sportable previously partnered with Gilbert and Steeden to introduce ball tracking within rugby matches, called 'Smart Balls'.

It's a plan that would develop over a long period, made possible through microchips to assist the process of a score review.

As it stands, AFL goal umpires can request a score review if there is uncertainty about the result.

This is achieved live, with the field umpire relayed information from the 'ARC' studio with replays and goal-post sensors to determine a result.

McGuire believes the current system proves uncertain when there is 'insufficient evidence' if a ball has crossed the line or hit the post, hence delaying a result.

The new tech is set to be a talking point at a global sports conference in Melbourne this week.

American Football also use the miniscule microchips in their balls since 2017, while still establishing upgrades for live scenarios.

In cricket and tennis, the software 'Hawke-Eye' is used for replays, yet relies on multiple advances cameras and sensors around the field and court.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.