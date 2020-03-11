Plan Your Trip To The First Cowboys Home Game

It's time to welcome the Cowboys to their new home, Queensland Country Bank Stadium!

The season will kick off with a huge QLD Derby this Friday night, so make sure you know how to get yourself there for this moment in Townsville history.

Walk

Walking is the best way to access the stadium precinct. The precinct is a short walk from the CBD (approx.1.2km), walk via:

Lowths Bridge (closed to traffic from approx. 2pm) - north of the Stadium

north of the Stadium New Little Fletcher Pedestrian Bridge - south of the Stadium

south of the Stadium New Reid Park Active Transport Bridge - south of the Stadium [Please note currently only accessible via stairs]

Free Event Buses

Leave the car at home and use one of the FREE event bus routes (free with pre-purchased tickets) which drop off at the Townsville City Bus Hub (approx. 800m from the Stadium).

Route 1: Kirwan via Heatley and Currajong

Route 2: Kirwan via Ross River Road

Route 3: Belgian Gardens via the Strand

The first buses will depart Kirwan and Belgian Gardens at 4.30pm - show your ticket to ride. Visit translink.com.au/Townsville for pick up/drop off locations.

Taxi and Rideshare

Taxi zone at Dean Street adjacent to Central Park

Rideshare zone at Morey Street or Flinders Street near Little Fletcher Street

Private courtesy bus pick up and drop off is in the Dean Street carpark

Drop off

Drop off zones are located at Morey Street and Flinders Street

Parking

Please note there is NO public parking at the venue.

Townsville CBD Parking - Ample parking is available in the Townsville CBD and surrounding suburbs - please abide by the new parking restrictions in suburbs surrounding the stadium for more information visit Council’s website

- Ample parking is available in the Townsville CBD and surrounding suburbs - please abide by the new parking restrictions in suburbs surrounding the stadium for more information visit Council’s website Reid Park pre-paid Park ‘n’ Walk – Reid Park car parking is pre-paid via Townsville Council (this will go on sale 2-3 days prior to the match). Open from 4.00pm. Note: this is a largely grass surface car park, walk via Reid Park Active Transport Bridge [currently only accessible via stairs].

– Reid Park car parking is pre-paid via Townsville Council (this will go on sale 2-3 days prior to the match). Open from Note: this is a largely grass surface car park, walk via Reid Park Active Transport Bridge [currently only accessible via stairs]. Lou Litster Carpark Park ‘n’ Walk – The Lou Litster Car Park is located on Brodie Street (Hermit Park, no entry from Second Ave Railway Estate). The Lou Litster Car Park is FREE for ticket holders and open from 4.00pm . Please note walking distance is approx.1.3km via the Reid Park Active Transport Bridge [Please note currently only accessible via stairs].

– The Lou Litster Car Park is located on Brodie Street (Hermit Park, no entry from Second Ave Railway Estate). The Lou Litster Car Park is FREE for ticket holders and open from . Please note walking distance is approx.1.3km via the Reid Park Active Transport Bridge [Please note currently only accessible via stairs]. Townsville Showgrounds FREE Park ‘n’ Ride – The Townsville Showgrounds FREE Park ‘n’ Ride will open at 4.00pm with shuttle buses to commence at 4.30pm. Car park shuttles will run 60min post match – please note cars must be cleared from the Showgrounds prior to midnight on match night. This is a largely grass surface car park.

Accessibility Transport

[Allocation exhausted] Patrons who hold an Australian Disability Parking Permit are able to book to use the Queensland Country Bank Stadium southern car park via a pre-booked service, please contact the venue team for more information. Please note this car park is exhausted for the Cowboys v Broncos match.

Patrons who hold an Australian Disability Parking Permit are able to book to use the Queensland Country Bank Stadium southern car park via a pre-booked service, please contact the venue team for more information. People with mobility issues (e.g. those who can't walk long distances) are able to park at the Townsville Showgrounds and can catch the free shuttle bus directly to the southern entrance of the Stadium.

A dedicated accessibility zone for pick up and drop off is located on Pride Close at the southern entrance to the stadium.

​Coaches and Mini Buses

Pre-booked coach parking is available along Dean St, across from Central Park. Please contact the venue to request a parking permit.

Courtesy and private buses (no larger than 22 seats) are able to drop off in the Dean St Car Park.

Road closures and changed traffic conditions:

​Lowths Bridge (Rooney Street) will be closed from 2pm until 90min after the event

Dean Street Car Park will be closed to the public from 2pm

Areas on Saunders St and Boundary Street around the stadium will be no right turn pre, post and during the event

Cowboys V. Broncos | Fri, 13 Mar 2020 - Gates 5.00pm

For further info, check out the full details on the Queensland Country Bank Stadium website.