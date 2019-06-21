Plans For Adding Unit Complex To The Strand On Mayor Jenny Hill's Desk

Townsville City Council has received a development application that could transform a slice of The Strand, and we think it'll look amazing!

Lachlan Bell Consulting has lodged plans to build a seven-storey unit complex PLUS a two-storey building with an eatery AND a bar on the corner of The Strand and Kennedy Street.

The development proposal on Mayor Jenny Hill's desk includes 11 three-bedroom apartments, one two-bedroom unit and 23 car parks.

Townsville Mayor Jenny Hill said the development application is a sign of confidence in the city’s economy.

“The application will be judged on its merits but it is great to see renewed confidence on The Strand – a landmark location in Townsville,” Cr Hill said.

“The proposal for 70 The Strand is a real sign of faith that the economy is recovering – if the development is approved it will create a host of job opportunities.

“The project will generate work for local builders, painters, tilers and a range of tradespeople.

“Once construction is complete the hospitality businesses will need ongoing staff to serve patrons.

“Council approved a major refurbishment of The Seaview in March so it is wonderful to know these developers are keen to invest on The Strand.”

The project requires development approval before work can begin.