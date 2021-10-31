Melbourne could receive a new first nations cultural precinct under plans by Melbourne City Council.

The $400 million proposal would be the home of artefacts and could house the country’s first Black Parliament.

Plans for First Nations precinct in Melbourne gains support

The project would be funded by the Victorian Government as part of the state’s commitment to the Treaty process, and would stand as a symbol of reconciliation.

City of Melbourne has released potential sites of the project including Enterprize Park, Victoria Harbour Pier in Docklands, a site near Queen Victoria Market, and a site between Federation Square and Batman Avenue.

The idea has already garnered support from First Nation’s groups, and the state government is considering its involvement in the project.

