Plans For Regionals Victorians To Have Priority Access To Commonwealth Games Tickets

Regional Victorians could have access to priority 2026 Commonwealth Games tickets in an attempt to fill stadiums similarly to Birmingham.

Record crowds have been drawn to the industrial city, setting a UK attendance record for the Commonwealth Games following West Midlands residents’ early access to tickets more than a year prior to the event.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Victorian Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

Victoria plans on hosting up to 21 sports across four regional hubs in Ballarat, Bendigo, Geelong, and Gippsland, and while organisers have not yet determined how tickets would be allocated, Victoria 2026 CEO Jeroen Weimar said local communities, schools and sporting clubs would be a part of the planning process.

Weimar told The Sydney Morning Herald he had created a team to help determine an approach to ticketing events across the hubs.

“The ticketing approach they used here [gave] preferential access for people living in the West Midlands ... where they got first dibs on a whole bunch of tickets,” he said.

“And we’re seeing that in terms of venues … all of the ones I’ve been to have pretty much sold out.

“A lot of local residents took on volunteering roles here, and they’re all going to all the events. They’re really engaged.”

Capacities are still being decided for the regional events, but Weimar is confident with such a sport-loving community, particularly in regional Victoria, events would be filled like that in Birmingham.

Organisers are currently collaborating with the AFL and Formula 1 to avoid clashes with the Games and the sports.

The AFL usually commences its season around the time of the Games, whole the Australia Grand Prix is also usually held at the same time.

The State Government Is also considering moving the term one school holidays to ensure schoolchildren would be able to attend the Games.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr: