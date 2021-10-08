Plans Submitted For Redevelopment Of Albury Entertainment Centre

The Albury Entertainment Centre is set to undergo a $30 million redevelopment, with an expansion of the convention wing the major changes lodged with the council.

Plans to begin a partial demolition of the building will allow for the wing extension to host more conference events in the new space.

Seating in the new conference area is expected to be doubled to a capacity of two thousand people.

The Council is looking for extra funding from both the state and federal government to kickstart the project.

A plaza and meeting area at the venue's entrance will also be established.