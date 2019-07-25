Plant A Tree In Greater Shepparton For National Tree Day This Sunday!

Greater Shepparton City Council invites residents to help grow the future of the region by planting a tree at the National Tree Day community planting day on Sunday, July 28.

National Tree Day has grown into Australia's largest community tree planting and nature protection event since it was founded in 1996.

National Tree Day is a call to action for all Australians to put their hands in the earth and give back to their community. Each year, around 300,000 people volunteer their time to engage in environmental activities that educate individuals about the world around them.

It's a day to venture outdoors and get to know your community, and most importantly, to have fun.

Greater Shepparton’s free community planting day will be held at KidsTown Adventure Park from 10am-12pm. Participants will be invited to join a free barbecue lunch after the planting concludes at midday.

Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor, Cr Kim O’Keeffe, encouraged locals to grab some sturdy shoes, a hat and gloves and join in planting indigenous plants to improve our environment, provide animal habitat and beautify your neighbourhood.

“National Tree Day is the perfect opportunity to continue the great work from the last few years and continue the efforts of One Tree Per Child,” Cr O’Keeffe said.

“Trees and plants provide great areas for residents to enjoy when out and about, or simply for aesthetic reasons. So why not get involved on Sunday 28 July.”

For enquiries, you can phone Council on 03 5832 9700