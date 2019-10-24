"Play League. Don't Go Over There For 18 Months And Waste 18 Months": Joey On Valentine Holmes

The 8th Immortal has had weighed on Valentine Holmes' recent NFL venture.

Speaking on Wide World Of Sports, Joey explained how both Hayne and now Holmes, 2 of the NRL's most incredible athletes, went over to try for the NFL, failed, and wasted an entire year of time and money.

Joey then went on to urge players to just stick to what they know. "Play League. Don't Go Over There For 18 Months And Waste 18 Months and not make it" he said, "cost yourself a lot of money".

Holmes, just 24, moved to the states earlier this year for a brief stint with the New York Jets. However, he failed to make the official 53 man playing roster, and is said to return to the NRL with the North Queensland Cowboys.

