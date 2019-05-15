The Riddoch Art Gallery will launch the touring exhibition Play On: the art of sport, on Friday 24 May 2019 at 6:00pm. A range of programs celebrating sport will follow to appease all sports fans.

A NETS Victoria, Ian Potter Museum of Art and University of Melbourne touring exhibition, Play On: The art of sport celebrates 10 years of the Basil Sellers Art Prize, the prestigious and distinctively Australian biennial exhibition reflecting upon one of Australia’s great national obsessions – sport.

The exhibition features the winners and other key works from all five instalments of the prize and brings together diverse explorations of the personal and collective significance of sport and sporting culture from some of Australia’s most accomplished artists including Tony Albert, Richard Bell, Daniel Crooks, Tarryn Gill and Pilar Mata Dupont, Jon Campbell, Fiona McMonagle, Richard Lewer, and Gerry Wedd.

Sport cuts across society like few pursuits. We expect the exhibition will really connect with regional audiences and give communities an opportunity to see some of Australia’s most exciting, leading and emerging Australian artists. - NETS Victoria Director Mardi Nowak

The exhibition aims to blend art and sport as two universal languages of humanity to engage new audiences and address broader issues such as gender and race relations. Some of the themes explored include sport culture, gymnastics, AFL, running and community sport.

“It goes even deeper: many hidden parallels between the arts and the sports are presented to us in this exhibition, as they both enable us to cross between cultures, communicate and express ourselves in an emotional, mental, and physical sense,” Riddoch Art Gallery Director and Manager Arts and Culture Development Dr Melentie Pandilovski said.

“Persistence, balance, surmounting mental and physical circumstances, and being very driven are also attributes that connect arts and sports.”

“Art and sport have been integral in my life and my practice and surf culture has permeated through my work for a long time. It is an honour to be part of this exhibition," artist Gerry Wedd said.

Wide Angle Film Festival aligns with the Play on Sport exhibition and features award winning international short films reflecting the lived experience of people with a disability. It will screen at the Main Corner on 5 June from 6:00pm to 8:00pm and 10 July 2019 from 11:00am to 12:30pm.

“The first screening presents films that include animation, live action, drama, comedy and documentary. Audiences will witness people pushing against barriers, confronting their fears, grappling with huge life events and creating exquisite works of art,” Dr Pandilovski said.

“The second screening is the Children’s Public Program and features short films made by child filmmakers under 12 years of age. All of the films are by, or have contributions from children with a disability.”

For cricket diehards, explore the virtual reality work Summation of Force by Trent Parke and Narelle Autio. It will screen at the Main Corner from 14 to 16 June and 19 to 22 July 2019.

“Place yourself inside a moonlit backyard as a mythical game of cricket is being played out between two boys."

"Created by two celebrated, world class artists Summation of Force will take you on a journey through a dark, surreal and exquisitely beautiful VR work that uses cricket as a metaphor for life.”

In the Main Corner foyer, TransformARTive, an exhibition celebrating the iconic Sherrin Aussie Rules football will show from 28 June to 26 July 2019.

“Established and emerging South Australian artists, including painters and sculptors, have worked alone or alongside a personality or footy legend to interpret and pay tribute to the Sherrin, transforming a football into an iconic piece of art,” Dr Pandilovski said.

“All of the one-of-a-kind footballs are available for purchase and are signed by the artist and personality, making them the most unique footy memorabilia you will come across.”

An auction event will take place at the Main Corner on 28 June 2019, with the footballs on display in the Main Corner and Cave Garden until 26 July 2019.