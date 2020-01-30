PLAYER MOVEMENT: Souths Young Gun Adam Doueihi Looking West

It never really stops but the NRL player merry-go-round has well and truly clicked into gear in the last 10 days.

With Latrell Mitchell confirmed to have found a home at Souths - for this season, at least - young gun Adam Doueihi has been given permission to explore other options.

The 21-year-old is reportedly on the cusp of signing a multi-million dollar, multi-year deal - but with who?

If Doueihi's signing does come off, it may throw a spanner in the works for Storm and Tigers' proposed player loan system, which could potentially see Harry Grant and Paul Momirovski swapping clubs for the 2020 system.

