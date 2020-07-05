PLAYER MOVEMENT: The Broncos Could Have Yet Another Halfback Join The Club Before End Of Season

ON TRIPLE M FOOTY

Article heading image for PLAYER MOVEMENT: The Broncos Could Have Yet Another Halfback Join The Club Before End Of Season

Getty Images

Triple M's James Hooper has revealed the Brisbane Broncos could have another halfback join the club before the end of the season. 

And a particular player manager, who holds a fair share of the Broncos players is involved in the move.

LISTEN HERE:

Earlier in the show, Broncos legend Gordie Tallis reacted to the club's sixth straight loss and club CEO Paul White's Sunday morning press conference; hear the full extensive chat below.

18 hours ago

Triple M NRL
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
Triple M NRL
Latest Catch up

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs