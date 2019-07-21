"Players Aren't Talking To Each Other": Paul Kent Details The Split In The Sharks Camp

Veteran league journalist Paul Kent has detailed the small split in the Cronulla Sharks camp.

Speaking on Triple M Sunday NRL, Kent believes some players aren't talking to each other over certain issues which includes positional switches amongst the side.

Kent also questioned IF John Morris was the right man for the job considering the split.

