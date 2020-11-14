"Players Don't Want To Go There" | James Hooper & Ryan Girdler Rip Into The Wests Tigers

Triple M's James Hooper & Ryan Girdler have ripped into the Wests Tigers over their retention & recruitment. 

Earlier in the week the club were spotted meeting with James Roberts, but the reality according to Hoops is no players are willing to join the club. 

