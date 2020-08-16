"Players Have Lost Faith" | Tallis Calls For Broncos Coach & Administrators To Step Aside Immediately

Triple M's Gorden Tallis reckons current players have lost all faith in the Brisbane Broncos system. 

Speaking on The Sunday Sin-Bin, Tallis called for current coach Anthony Seibold & outgoing CEO Paul White to step away from the club immediately in an astonishing spray.

