Playing Group Split! Shock Revelation Out Of The Newcastle Knights Ahead Of 2020 Season

Shock reports out of Newcastle suggest the playing group has split over the departure of former coach Nathan Brown.

LISTEN HERE:

It's a tough start to life in the Hunter for rookie coach Adam O'Brien who is hoping to guide his side back to the finals for the first time since 2013.

Brown was relieved of his duties towards the end of the 2019 season after a dismal campaign, with the club eventually finishing the season in 11th.

The Winemaker also revealed the shock candidate to play in the vacant dummy-half role at the Wests Tigers; hear the full chat below.