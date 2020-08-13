Please Enjoy This Audio Of Basil Zempilas Flubbing The Pronunciation Of “Giannis Antetokounmpo”

Basil Zempilas has been copping it after badly flubbing the pronunciation of the name of Greek basketball superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Basil called him “Giannis An-tet-a-tok-ah-tom-a-too”, rather than the “An-tet-a-koom-po” that it actually is.

Not Basil's best work!

Rudi Edsall

