Please Enjoy This Audio Of Basil Zempilas Flubbing The Pronunciation Of “Giannis Antetokounmpo”

- AFL NewsPlease Enjoy This Audio Of Basil Zempilas Flubbing The Pronunciation Of “Giannis Antetokounmpo”
From the Hot Breakfast
Image: Channel 7/Getty
Basil Zempilas has been copping it after badly flubbing the pronunciation of the name of Greek basketball superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.
LISTEN HERE:
Basil called him “Giannis An-tet-a-tok-ah-tom-a-too”, rather than the “An-tet-a-koom-po” that it actually is.
Not Basil's best work!
9 hours ago
Article by:
Rudi Edsall